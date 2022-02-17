Posted: Feb 17, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Construction of a teen loft area at the Bartlesville Public Library is set to start in the near future.

The work will last for a couple of months as the new teen area is being built. Patrons are asked to be patient and understand that construction is loud and messy. BPL's staff apologizes for the lack of serenity in their building as it is being improved.

Some books have been relocated across from the DVDs. Gorman Construction was tapped to complete the work at BPL, located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.

