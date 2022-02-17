Posted: Feb 17, 2022 9:13 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 9:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as part of its “Best Employers 2022” list. Arvest is part of the “Best Large Employers” group consisting of organizations with more than 5,000 employees.

Forbes produced the lists with its market research partner, Statista. The companies recognized as “Best Employers” were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 60,000 workers at companies employing at least 1,000 people as part of their U.S. operations. The employers were grouped into one of 25 industry sectors.

The evaluation was based on two distinct criteria: the survey participants’ willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and their evaluation of other employers in their industry that stood out either positively or negatively. Participants also were asked to rank their employers on work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress said it’s rewarding to be recognized by Forbes based on associate feedback because highly trained, growth-minded associates are the key to the success of the bank.

“We invest in our associates because we want a long-term relationship with them that is filled with opportunity,” Andress said. “We are committed to a welcoming workplace and options such as remote work, along with an inclusive and diverse workforce that reflects our communities and our customers. When associates feel valued, they want our customers to experience that same feeling. The result is a customer base that receives world-class care and the help they need in finding financial products and services that make their lives better.”

This honor is the first Arvest has received from Forbes in 2022. Arvest was named as part of Forbes “World’s Best Banks” list in 2021 – for the third consecutive year – and also appeared on the “America’s Best Large Employers” list in 2017 and 2018 and the “America’s Best Employers for Women” list in 2018.