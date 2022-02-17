Posted: Feb 17, 2022 7:07 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 8:35 AM

Evan Fahrbach

UPDATE at 9:30 AM - Games have been moved to Friday, Saturday and Monday due to weather.

Have some other teams in the high school playoffs on Thursday basketball-wise.

Both the Copan and Wesleyan Christian School guys will face elimination now on Friday afternoon in their respective Regionals in Class B. WCS guys face Mulhall-Orlando at 3:00 from Coyle.

Meanwhile the Copan Hornet guys will take on Varnum at 3:00 from Glencoe. Both will need wins to advance.

On the girl’s side, Copan is onto the winner’s bracket. Lady Hornets play a non-elimination game against Varnum at 6:30 on Friday night.

Meanwhile the South Coffeyville girls who lost to Copan in a good District title game last weekend will face elimination against New Lima on Friday afternoon at 1:30.