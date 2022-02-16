Posted: Feb 16, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 3:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools will keep an eye on the possible winter weather, but they plan to remain open for in-person classes on Thursday.

Superintendent Vince Vincent asks parents and guardians to stay alert and pay attention to normal school communication options in the morning and throughout the day as it is unknown at this time when the winter weather might strike. Vincent says the possibility of midday ice and snow appears to be likely, so a midday school closure could be warranted.

While this is not a good option for anyone and will only be used when absolutely necessary, Vincent says they desire to have everyone alert and aware of all possibilities.

If school closure is necessary for the safety of DPS students and staff, Vincent says they will provide information via the following formats:

Search Dewey Schools on Facebook and Twitter.

Check the school website.

Sign up for email and text messages at deweyk12.org. Click the NotifyMe graphic on the front page of the website.

Keep up with weather related closings with Bartlesville Radio on KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KYFM or on bartlesvilleradio.com.