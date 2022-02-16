Posted: Feb 16, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At a recent Pawhuska School Board meeting, the district teacher of the year was recognized for the hard work they have put forth in 2021. This year's teacher of the year went to Indian Camp Elementary School Teacher Melissa Frye. Principal Blayne Shuping talks about the hard work that Frye puts in on a daily basis.

Teachers Kimberly Soliano, Jason Snodgrass and Mark Frye were also recognized for the hard work and dedication that they display.