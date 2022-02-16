Posted: Feb 16, 2022 12:34 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 12:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A car crashes through the store front of U.S. Cellular in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department was on the scene of the accident around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Captain Kelly Thomas says an elderly lady thought she was in reverse when she accelerated through the front of the U.S. Cellular at 2334 SE Washington Boulevard between McAlister's Deli and Access Medical Center. Capt. Thomas says the driver thought she had her foot on the brake. He says the buildings received extensive damage, but no one was hurt.

Capt. Thomas says this was a mistake where the driver mixed up the breaks for the accelerator.