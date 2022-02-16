Posted: Feb 16, 2022 12:26 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A search warrant served by the Bartlesville Police Department leads to the arrest of two people as Fentanyl pills, cash, and guns are revealed.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, community cooperation and great work by the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team has made the City of Bartlesville a little safer. 1,035 suspected Fentanyl pills (a street value of approximately $30,000), $13,000 in cash, and nine guns were found during the service of a search warrant in the 1300 Block of Keeler Avenue on February 15, 2022.

Cody Atkins and Shawnteria Thompson were arrested as a result of this incident and appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. Atkins saw his bond set at $500,000 while Thompson's bond was set at $50,000. Both will appear in court on Thursday for formal arraignment. Atkins is to have no contact with controlled substances or guns if he posts bond.

Bartlesville's officers will continue to work hard to combat the distribution of illegal narcotics in the City.

Picture courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department