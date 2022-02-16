Posted: Feb 16, 2022 10:54 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 10:54 AM

Ty Loftis

Crews in Osage County were busy battling fires that were sparked by high winds on Tuesday afternoon and they continued working well into the night. The worst of the flames have been put out, but Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says crews are still on sight.

Roberts says the fire has burned around 1,000 acres between Wynona and Barnsdall, but no structures have been damage as a result of the flames.

Early Thursday morning, Osage County is expected to see some heavy rainfall before snow moves into the area. Roberts gives advice on what to do should you see a fire develop and how you can prevent fires from starting.