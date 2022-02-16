Posted: Feb 16, 2022 10:50 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Kids can join a friendly sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea on the stage of the Bartlesville Community Center.

Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville is holding auditions for the 2022 summer production of “The SpongeBob Musical” for children ages 7 through 17. Children must not live more than 40 miles outside of Bartlesville in order to be in this show.

Auditions will take place Feb. 23 through Feb. 27. The big show will take place July 14 through July 17.

More information can be found here.