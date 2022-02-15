Posted: Feb 15, 2022 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 11:21 AM

Tom Davis

It's called "The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd" on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of every month, and it's hosted by radio personality Tom Davis where the proceeds of each show benefits a local charity.

Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd stars local entertainers vying for a cash prize with proceeds a new charity each time with Thursday, February 17th's show benefiting St John School.

Tom Davis says,"You'll never know who or what is going to appear on stage! A case in point that a movie producer and some actors from his projects are scheduled to appear at this Thursday's event."

Contestants need to show up just before 7pm with your $10 entry fee. Judging is People's Choice where audience members vote for for the contestants with their cash dollars. Contestants are encouraged to bring your family and fans.

All talent welcome for each show: music, poetry, magic, comedy, you name it. A $10 entry fee gets contestants in the running for cash prizes and a chance to appear at area showcases. There will be a People's Choice Cash winner and a judge's winner who will advance to the year-end finals.

Each Night's Winner goes into a Winners Bracket for shows starting in September. The Winners of each of those nights goes for "The Biggest Show" Entertainer of the Year. Performers can enter as often as they want and win as much as possible.

There is no cover, but you are invited to enjoy a meal and beverages while you are there.

How it Works