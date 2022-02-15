Posted: Feb 15, 2022 10:23 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

A wind-damaged fence at the driving range of Adams Municipal Golf Course in Bartlesville receives repairs.

According to officials with the City of Bartlesville, damage to the chain link fence along Tuxedo Boulevard was caused by the high winds the area experienced in mid-December. City Street Department staff repaired the fence in recent day.

Crews set new posts for the 10-foot tall section closest to the golf course maintenance buildings and then straightened, re-welded, and reset anchor posts as necessary on the 20-foot tall section and added a couple of additional anchor posts to that section as well. Then they hung and stretched the chain link again to complete the project.

Pictured below are before and after pictures.