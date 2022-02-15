Posted: Feb 15, 2022 9:29 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department arrests a Caney man for domestic battery.

According to the CPD, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of North Hooker Street in Caney, Kansas, in reference to a domestic dispute on Saturday. Officers contacted a female who had been assaulted and had received injuries due to the incident. The victim’s vehicle had also been damaged during the dispute.

The female victim’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Eric Tate, was arrested for Domestic Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer. Tate was transported to the Montgomery County Jail in Independence, Kansas.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.