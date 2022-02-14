Posted: Feb 14, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2022 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The full Senate gives unanimous approval to a bill to better protect victims of human trafficking and child abduction. Senate Bill 1569, by State Senator Darrell Weaver of Moore, creates the “Address Confidentiality for Child Survivors and Their Families Act.”

Oklahoma’s Address Confidentiality Program (ACP), administered by the state attorney general’s office, provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking with a substitute address that can be used when interacting with state and local government agencies. The substitute address serves as the home, work and school address, ensuring the perpetrator does not use government records to locate their victim. The address can be used for enrolling children in public schools, for driver licenses, social services, child support, court documents and more. The ACP can also help with confidentiality when applying for public utilities, registering to vote and with the transfer of school records.

Weaver said SB 1569 adds victims of human trafficking and child abduction to those eligible for assistance through the ACP.

In a statement, Sen. Weaver said:

“Human traffickers can be relentless. They will stalk, harass and threaten their victims to keep them under their control or prevent them from cooperating with law enforcement. Human trafficking victims and victims of child abduction should not live in fear that their whereabouts will be easily discovered through government records. They need the additional layer of protection this bill would provide, and I’m grateful for the support of my fellow members.”

Weaver said the legislation was requested by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SB 1569 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.