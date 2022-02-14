Posted: Feb 14, 2022 2:56 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2022 3:21 PM

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple allegations after a domestic incident that occurred on Saturday. Robert Berkley was charged domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police were called to a residence on the 300 block of Margarite Avenue just past midnight on Saturday morning. Berkley and a female victim were arguing. The woman claims that she was trying to leave when Berkley grabbed her by the neck and dragged down a hallway.

Berkley then allegedly threw the victim on to a bed in which she hit her head in the process. The victim stated that Berkley would not let her leave the room and made a gesture like he was going to strike her.

Berkley also has a pending domestic abuse case in Bryan County. His bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.