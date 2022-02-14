Posted: Feb 14, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2022 2:55 PM

Max Gross

An Ohio man was arrested in connection with a drug operation in Bartlesville that has seen more than 20 individuals be charged. Robert Plowden appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday after being brought in on a warrant for charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled dangerous substance.

Court documents allege that Plowden along with co-defendant Marcus Moore conspired to deliver synthetic cannabinoids to several inmates in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Text conversations show the two planning to send the packages with substances infused in the paper to different inmates across the state. Several of the packages were seized at various institutions.

Moore has already entered a guilty plea on 17 different counts in this case. He was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison after pleading out in November 2021.

Plowden’s bond was set by warrant at $70,000. He is due back in court on March 4.