Posted: Feb 14, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2022 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

A request to close a section line along Highway 60 to the west of Pawhuska was heard at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. Despite there being signatures in support of closing the section line, there were only people in the crowd who wished to oppose closing the section line. Before discussion began, District One Commissioner Randall Jones explained how the item came to be on the agenda.

One reason the petitioners are requesting this is because of crime. They pointed to problems with arson and occasions where their cattle have been shot and killed. With that, one of the landowners who is against the closing of the section line said he understands that and is for better cooperation with the police, but also knows closing the section line would make life more difficult on him and his family.

After hearing from a couple other members of the audience who opposed closing the section line, the Board decided that there was no merit to move forward with the petition.