Posted: Feb 11, 2022 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska will be hosting a bluegrass jam next Thursday with musicians coming in from Washington, Osage and Tulsa county to play. All proceeds will benefit the Constantine Theater and assist with facility upgrades.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 918-900-6161. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.