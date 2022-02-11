Posted: Feb 11, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 2:56 PM

Garrett Giles

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM congratulates this year's "Kiss or Miss" Grand Prize Sweetheart Winner, Johnny Sue Randolph of Bartlesville.

Randolph says she played Kiss or Miss two times on 100.1 KYFM with Joe Riddle in the morning, but had no success and was ready to give up. That's when Riddle was asking for players to participate in the program another day. Riddle wasn't having any luck drawing contenders to the show, which is when Randolph called for a third and final time. She says the third time ended up being the charm.

When it comes to being the winner of the grand prize drawing, Randolph said it is nice to be a winner at something. Randolph said she was very appreciative. She said it was a big suprise.

The Kiss or Miss Contest kicked off on Friday, Feb. 4, giving away daily prizes and these daily winners were entered into the grand prize sweetheart drawing, which took place on Friday, Feb. 11.

As Bartlesville Radio's grand prize sweetheart winner, Randolph received:

----------

$100 Gift Certificate Flowers from Flowerland

Dinner for two from La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Sterling Silver "No Greater Love" pendant from McCoy's Jewelry

$25 Gift Certificate from Bit of Country

Mayra Bag from Jan L's Flowers and Gifts in Coffeyville

Box of Chocolates from Caney Drug and Popkess Pharmacy in Dewey

Dinner for two from Sabores Mexican Cuisine

Set of passes to the Candle Bar Experience and a Gift Card from The Crafty Candle Shoppe

Giant Milk Chocolate Lips and a t-shirt from The Candy Basket

----------

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM congratulates all of its 2022 Kiss or Miss winner!