Posted: Feb 11, 2022 2:17 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

As the Oklahoma Corporation Commission continues to work with companies in an effort to recoup the money it lost in last year's winter storm, it has been determined that PSO owes 675 million dollars. That comes down to $476 per customer and PSO has agreed to spread that payment out over 20 years, so customers will see just over a four dollar increase in their bill per month.

The agreement between the two parties states that if PSO were to get any more money from the 2021 storm, they will have to apply those funds to drop a customer's fuel charge. PSO will also have to work to improve fuel supply to protect its customers in the future.