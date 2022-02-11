Posted: Feb 11, 2022 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and a number of important things are going to be discussed.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give a report as to how things are going across the area and both Jeff Raley and Randy Nelson will give an update regarding financing for the Osage County Courthouse Annex.

There will be discussion to possibly make amendments for the public to enter the courthouse and other county-owned properties and the board will also here a petition to vacate part of a County Road off of Highway 60 near Pawhuska.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.