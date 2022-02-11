Posted: Feb 11, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education revisits a policy revolving around student transfers.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says there has been some added language to the rules from the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Vincent says a lot of the language has to do with parent notification in various circumstances. He says the revision has to do with the following:

Response timeline for a school district in regards to student transfers.

Timeline from parents to respond to the school district (more specifically to appeals)

One part of the policy change gives the district a 30 day window to respond to a student transfer. Vincent says new laws regarding student transfers went into effect on January 1, 2022. He says they are simply adopting what rules apply to the district.

The policy update was unanimously approved on Monday.