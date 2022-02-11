News
Posted: Feb 11, 2022 10:21 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 10:32 AM
Price Tower Art Center Annual Gala Set for March 19
Garrett Giles
The Price Tower Arts Center invites you to its annual Tower Gala on Saturday, March 19.
The event will be a night full of music by Zodiac (a Tulsa-based band), dancing, a top-shelf cash bar, and an amazing menu by Wright Chef Nook. You can enjoy a silent auction with one of a kind artwork, special creations, experiences, and more.
Individual tickets cost $175 per person and are available now. For more information, click here.
The Price Tower is located at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.
