Posted: Feb 11, 2022 10:12 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville announces its Felon Friday for the week.

Darian Alexander is wanted on a felony warrant for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. This is a failure to appear warrant. There are no new charges.

If you have any information in regards to Alexander's whereabouts, send a tip to Crime Stoppers here.

Attached below is ODCRs with all the things Alexander has been charged/arrested for in the past.

Crime Stoppers will post a new request for assistance each Friday.

Photos and information courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville.