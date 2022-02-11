News
Local News
Posted: Feb 11, 2022 10:12 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 10:12 AM
CrimeStoppers Felon Friday: Darian Alexander
Garrett Giles
Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville announces its Felon Friday for the week.
Darian Alexander is wanted on a felony warrant for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. This is a failure to appear warrant. There are no new charges.
If you have any information in regards to Alexander's whereabouts, send a tip to Crime Stoppers here.
Attached below is ODCRs with all the things Alexander has been charged/arrested for in the past.
Crime Stoppers will post a new request for assistance each Friday.
Photos and information courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville.
« Back to News