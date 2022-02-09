Posted: Feb 09, 2022 12:20 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2022 12:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville is one of 28 Oklahoma towns that is receiving funds to assist in economic development. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce says the 28 communities will be splitting one million dollars to help bring industrial growth to the area.

These funds are coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Jennifer Springer with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce says Oklahoma will now be more competitive when companies decide where to start projects.

“We are at a huge advantage right now because there is a lot of dollars coming down that can be awarded to make upgrades. We want to make sure we capitalize on that and understand exactly what types of improvements are necessary so we bring the right types of businesses to Oklahoma.”

The funds have been awarded and communities may begin seeing how they want to use the money.