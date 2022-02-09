Posted: Feb 09, 2022 10:57 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2022 10:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds are sure to be a busy place in three weeks when the Jr. Livestock show begins on Wednesday, March 2nd.

As things begin that morning, there will be a swine show, along with swine showmanship and Peewee showmanship. After a break, they will come back that afternoon with a sheep show, goat show and continued Peewee showmanship.

Thursday afternoon will feature a heifer show, along with a steer show, beef showmanship, Peewee showmanship and super showmanship.

There will be a BBQ dinner followed by an auction on Friday evening.