Osage County
Posted: Feb 08, 2022 3:13 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 3:13 PM
Mobile Health Unit to be in Barnsdall on Wednesday
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Health Department's mobile unit will be in Barnsdall on Wednesday providing services to those who may be in need. Appointments and walk-in visits are available.
Such services include COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, blood pressure readings and other health services that may be requested. They will be located next to the post office at 520 W. Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
