Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend on drug-related charges. Trey Smith appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit, a vehicle was stopped by police on the 100 block of Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville for not having an active tag light. Officers requested the presence of a K-9 officer for an open air sniff. The car was alerted for the potential presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle produced 1.5 grams of heroin inside of a plastic bag. Several other items of paraphernalia were found in the car with burnt residue. Those items included a scale, a smoking device, multiple plastic containers and several pieces of foil.

Bond for Smith was set at $25,000. The defendant is due back in court on February 18.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Bartlesville Police Department / Facebook)