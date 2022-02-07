Posted: Feb 07, 2022 3:46 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 3:50 PM

The Board of Directors of OKM Music announces their hiring of Ashton Mainord as their new Director of Box Office.

Mainord interned last year with OKM during the June music festival and is excited to return for OKM’s 38th season.

Mainord was raised on a small sheep farm just outside of Washington, Oklahoma, where she attended school and played in the band. She started studying music when she was 8 and fell in love with it immediately. She enjoys the way music affects people and can help change a mood and move a person to dance or reminisce. Her favorite instrument to play is the marimba because of the energy it radiates and her favorite instrument to listen to is the piano because of how versatile it is and how many genres it can span. Mainord is currently a senior Music Industry major at Oklahoma State University. During her time at OSU, she has been heavily involved in the percussion studio and Music Industry Association which she is now president of. In addition to her involvement in the school of music, she has also been active in the honors college and school of accounting. Mainord will be graduating in May with a B.S. in Music Industry, a minor in Accounting, and an Honors College Degree.

Mainord recently joined the OKM team as the Director of Box Office and is working on implementing new, user-friendly ticketing software.

“Even though, I have not been at OKM very long, I really enjoy working here. Everyone is incredibly kind, and I cannot wait to get more involved as our busy season approaches,” said Ashton Mainord.