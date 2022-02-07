Posted: Feb 07, 2022 3:10 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 3:10 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple charges after an alleged burglary incident that occurred at ASAP General Store on Nowata Road on February. Michael McAlister appeared in Washington County court on Monday facing charges of second degree burglary, possession of stolen property and eluding a peace officer.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police were called to the ASAP location on Nowata Road. A white Chrysler minivan was seen nearby. Police pursued the vehicle as it ran a red light at Nowata and Highway 75 before losing control on a slick road. The defendants fled on foot and were not immediately located.

Two trash cans full of stolen merchandise were found inside the vehicle. McCalister was later observed in the backyard of a residence on the 1600 block of Mission Road. The defendant changed his jacket but had several other identifiers matching him to surveillance video from the gas station.

Bond for McCalister was set at $20,000. McCalister also has a pending marijuana trafficking charge out of Craig County.