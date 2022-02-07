Posted: Feb 07, 2022 2:05 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 2:39 PM

Garrett Giles

As the Second Regular Session of the 58th Legislature begins in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt gives the 2022 State of the State Address.

Stitt delivered his fourth State of the State address on Monday. He said they are well-positioned to carry their momentum in making Oklahoma a Top 10 State.

The U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt ruling was mentioned throughout Stitt's address. Stitt says the State of our State is at a crossroads as we have a choice between two paths. He says one path leads us toward a Top 10 State paved with unity, fairness and equal protection under the law while the other path leads us to a jigsaw puzzle of jurisdiction.

Stitt says he knows a narrow Supreme Court ruling can fundamentally change a state. He says Oklahoma has been robbed of the authority to prosecute crimes, putting simply that McGirt "jeopardizes justice." He says his stance on McGirt is not personal.

Becoming a Top 10 State requires a "road map" for success. Stitt provided four checkpoints to achieving this goal during his address. He says they will drive hope for all Oklahomans, protect Oklahoma and our way of life, make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the country, and deliver taxpayers more for their money.

Later in his speech, Stitt pledged to support any legislation that gives parents more choice in schools. He said he is proposing to match funds so that the best teachers can make six-figure salaries in Oklahoma.