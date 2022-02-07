Posted: Feb 07, 2022 12:54 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County saw its fair share of snow and ice last week. The roads have since cleared and people are beginning to operate as if nothing ever happened. It was the county road crews who made roads passable and cleared them so drivers could make it to work safely and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said crews did a great job.

No injuries were reported as they were out clearing the roads and there was minimal damage to equipment.