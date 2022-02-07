Posted: Feb 07, 2022 12:49 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Dink's World Famous Pit Bar-B-Q lands on "Best Things Oklahoma's" Top Nine Best BBQ Joints in Oklahoma.

The review by the publication states :

"Just driving by Dink's will make you hungry. They cook their meats over a hickory wood fire in an outdoor pit. The sauce is an old and secret recipe, but it's the perfect balance of sweet and smoky for your favorite meat."

Dink's is located at 2929 E. Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.

For the full list published by Best Things Oklahoma, click here.