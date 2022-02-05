Posted: Feb 05, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2022 3:08 PM

Tom Davis

The owner of Weeze's Café in Bartlesville has passed away.

News of Delacey Smith's passing was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page late Saturday afternoon:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we want to let you know that Delacey Smith passed today. Dee passed away very suddenly and we are still trying to process what has happened. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a friend to all of our customers. We would covet your thoughts and prayers in the coming days, weeks and months to come. Our hearts are broken."

Delacey opened Weeze’s Café with Louise "Weeze" Smith, his wife of 57 years, in 1995. Louise passed away August 20, 2021.

Delacey passed away in the morning hours or Saturday, February 5, 2022.