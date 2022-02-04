Posted: Feb 04, 2022 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Wealth Management announces it has hired Emil Suqi as fixed income portfolio manager.

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Suqi manages fixed-income separate account portfolios for Arvest Wealth Management Trust and Investment Management Group clients. Additionally, he contributes to fixed-income investment strategy and outlooks, as well as client and advisor communications and presentations.

Prior to joining Arvest Wealth Management, Suqi worked as an investment analyst overseeing the day-to-day management of a large Chicago-based bank’s investment portfolio. Suqi also worked at a multi-national financial services firm, where he was involved in fixed-income deal structuring and valuation, and also held similar investment-related roles at banks and insurance companies in metropolitan Chicago.

In a statement, Clay Nicket, Director of Investment Strategy, said :

“We are excited to have Emil join the Arvest Wealth Management’s portfolio management team. His extensive knowledge of fixed-income securities, bond market dynamics and economics will be immediately additive to Arvest Wealth Management’s investment strategy and should greatly benefit Arvest Wealth Management Trust and Investment Management Group clients. It is rare to find a portfolio manager with Emil’s analytical abilities, experience working for global leaders in asset management, and personable communication style.”

Suqi graduated from the University of Illinois – Chicago with a double major in economics and finance. He has worked in the investment industry since 2008, is a Certified Financial Analyst® (CFA) charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Chicago.