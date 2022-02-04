Posted: Feb 04, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 2:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Despite activing Operation Slick Streets, the Bartlesville Police Department did respond to some accidents during the winter storm.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the BPD responded to six calls involving accidents and 17 calls for stranded motorists inside the city limits of Bartlesville between Tuesday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 4. He says the BPD would not have calls or reports on accidents without injury during Operation Slick Streets.

Instead, citizens have been urged to go to the BPD’s website and fill out an accident report, which is then submitted to the State. The BPD has no way of counting these reports.

Operation Slick Streets is still active in Bartlesville at this time.