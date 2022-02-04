Posted: Feb 04, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 3:31 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing first degree murder charges in Osage County will not be going to trial on Monday as previously scheduled. Deante Williams is facing first degree murder for the alleged shooting death of Ryan Brown in October 2020.

Williams was slated to go trial next week but that date was stricken during a hearing on January 21. A motion to dismiss based on lack of jurisdiction had been filed last month and the state of Oklahoma has requested more time to respond to the matter. Court records appear to show that Williams is a registered member of the Cherokee tribe.

Based on the McGirt Ruling, Osage County would not have jurisdiction to prosecute a crime committed on Indian land by an enrolled member of a tribe. Many prominent local cases have been dismissed on similar motions. Even if the case is dismissed locally the tribes or federal court could still prosecute the defendant. Williams remains in custody at this time on a $1,000,000 bond.

Williams is set to appear next for a motions hearing on April 4.