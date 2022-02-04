Posted: Feb 04, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider a Grand Gateway Fiscal Year Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Grant item for District 2 when they meet on Monday.

A claim for salary and benefits for the Washington County Election Board Secretary for the Month of January will be weighed later in the meeting. Several reports may be approved as well :

Report of Washington County Health Department for the Month of January 2022.

Washington County Clerk's Cashbook and Summary Report for the Month of January 2022.

Washington County Sheriff's Report and/or Verification for Claim(s) for Board of Prisoners for the Months of December 2021 and January 2022.

The Washington County Commissioner will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, at 9:00 a.m.