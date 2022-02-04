Posted: Feb 04, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At Monday’s meeting, there will be discussion to consider using up to 9.1 million dollars in ARPA Recovery Funds as, “lost revenue.” That would be used as a provision of general government services without a need to use treasury revenue.

If the board were to approve that agenda item, they would then set the amount of loss revenue for each district.

Board members will consider approving and signing a 911 registration form and will also have discussion regarding making further amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.