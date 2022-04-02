News
Capitol Call Powered by Phillips 66 2-4-22
Tom Davis
Lawmakers plan to head back to the state Capitol for a busy few months when the session opens on Monday.
Joining us on Capitol Call on Friday, Senator Julie Daniels said she'll be joining Lt Governor Matt Pinnell as he gavels in the session Monday at noon. After that, she will be showing him the new computer system.
Daniels said the Senate will hit the floor running. She will be reviewing 21 bills on the first day.
Education is emerging as a key issue and there will be a debate on how involved parents should be in lesson plans and books. There are also bills to help address the teacher shortage.
The state budget will be a major topic. Lawmakers are expected to have $9.1 billion to work with.
