Posted: Feb 04, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

Lawmakers plan to head back to the state Capitol for a busy few months when the session opens on Monday.

Education is emerging as a key issue and there will be a debate on how involved parents should be in lesson plans and books. There are also bills to help address the teacher shortage.

The state budget will be a major topic. Lawmakers are expected to have $9.1 billion to work with.