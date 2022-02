Posted: Feb 04, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

Lawmakers plan to head back to the state Capitol for a busy few months when the session opens on Monday.

Daniels said the Senate will hit the floor running. She will be reviewing 21 bills on the first day.

Education is emerging as a key issue and there will be a debate on how involved parents should be in lesson plans and books. There are also bills to help address the teacher shortage.

The state budget will be a major topic. Lawmakers are expected to have $9.1 billion to work with.