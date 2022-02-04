News
Washington County
Posted: Feb 04, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 10:09 AM
Commissioner Bouvier Talks Proposed Expo Center on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvierpromoted his plan for a proposed expo center south of Bartlesville off US 75 on Friday's COMMUNITY CONNECTION.
Bouvier says the homework is being done to ensure its success.
The plan for the expo center is to turning it into a new county fairgrounds while having the space and rescources to use it as a convention center, host rodeos and other larger events.
Bouvier sees it as an economic driver for Washington County.
