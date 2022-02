Posted: Feb 04, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvierpromoted his plan for a proposed expo center south of Bartlesville off US 75 on Friday's COMMUNITY CONNECTION

The plan for the expo center is to turning it into a new county fairgrounds while having the space and rescources to use it as a convention center, host rodeos and other larger events.