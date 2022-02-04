Posted: Feb 04, 2022 9:09 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 9:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Additional snowfall on Thursday night adds snow pack to roadways.

According to Washington County Emergency Management officials, all roads should be considered slick. These same officials say any thawing over the next few days will re-freeze during the night time hours making roads very hazardous in the mornings.

You are asked to use caution if you have to travel.

Photos are of Highway 75 looking north and south from the overpass and Adams Boulevard looking east and west.

Photo courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management