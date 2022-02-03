Posted: Feb 03, 2022 11:17 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol partners with the Oklahoma National Guard to assemble Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams (SMART) that are ready to assist motorists during this winter storm.

The four SMART teams are currently assembling in Miami, Claremore, McAlester and Durant but will be mobile and able to adapt to the changing weather conditions. Each team consists of two Humvees, one wrecker, ten national guardsmen and one trooper.

SMART teams will be out now through Friday, Feb. 4, and their primary goal is to recover motorists who may become stranded in the potential storm. In addition, they can remove stalled or stuck vehicles from the roadway.

SMART teams were last assembled almost one year ago during the 2021 winter storms.