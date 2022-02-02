Posted: Feb 02, 2022 2:53 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 2:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Donations help the Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville purchase and install a much needed chairlift.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development, says roughly $8,000 was raised to make the chairlift possible at the Lighthouse. Radaker says the shelter can now offer services to women and families that they could not help before. She says they have had to turn women away in the past because they could not negotiate the stairs to the second floor where women and families have always been housed.

Church groups and individuals chipped in to help the Lighthouse meet this need. Radaker says the chairlift is a real blessing. She says the Lighthouse is celebrating 30 years of service to the community this year, and this is the first time they have been able to offer chairlift access to the second floor at their facility at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard.

Radaker notes that the entire second floor of the Lighthouse is in desperate need of a remodel. She says the Lighthouse is in the process of raising funds to make this remodel possible.

The Lighthouse plans to go room-by-room to bring them up to a higher standard. Radaker says they will look to re-paint the rooms and the halls, bring in industry-standard furniture, and improve the bathroom conditions. She says they want to make the building safer, too, by improving the sprinkler system.

To learn more or to give to the Lighthouse, visit their website here. You can drop by their offices at 1411 W. Hensley Blvd. or call the Lighthouse at 918.336.9029.

Photo courtesy: Lighthouse Outreach Center