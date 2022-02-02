Posted: Feb 02, 2022 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville's Public Transit System will be holding virtual forums on Tuesday, February 15th and Thursday, February 17th. At this time, they will be looking for feedback on how they can improve service for commuters, as Transit Director Laura Corff explains:

“Staff needs input from riders, local businesses, municipalities, social service agencies, tribes, private providers, health facilities, elected officials and the general public to assist in preparing for the transit program's future. Every effort is made to ensure the level and quality of transit service is provided without regard to race, color or national origin.”

Cimarron Transit recently submitted a letter to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asking for federal assistance so that they could help the rural areas of Bartlesville, Dewey, Pawhuska, Skiatook and Barnsdall.