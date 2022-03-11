Posted: Feb 02, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

Each year, OKM Music offers three $1,000 merit-based scholarships to local students.

Joinng us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday was Mikla Curless with OKM. Mikala says this opportunity allows OKM Music to give back to the community that has supported it for more than 30 years.

The following scholarships are offered every year:

The Mihm Scholarship Fund is for a Bartlesville High School senior who wants to pursue a music major or minor while attending university.

Application due date: Friday, March 11, 2022

The John Mallet Scholarship Fund is for a youth aged 13-18 who desires to enhance their access to music instruction outside the classroom.

Application due date: Monday, August 1, 2022

The Thomasane Chapple Memorial Scholarship Fund is for a youth aged 4-12 who desires to enhance their access to music instruction outside the classroom.

Application due date: Monday, August 1, 2022