News
Local News
Posted: Feb 02, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 9:43 AM
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Gears Up for New Classes
Tom Davis
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.
Amy Penny with Olli appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to remind listeners that the Spring 2022 course registration is now open for classes in Tulsa, OKC, Stillwater, Bartlesville and online. If you need assistance, please contact us at OLLI@okstate.edu or 405-744-5868.
Bartlesville Spring 2022 Course Offerings:
The History of Pistol Pete
Mixed Medium/Acrylics
Floral Design
Oklahoma History: The Stories You Didn’t Know
Multicultural Cooking
Local History
Great Decisions
Mel Brooks Rides Again: A Study of His Greatest Comedy Movies
« Back to News