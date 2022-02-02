Posted: Feb 02, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Amy Penny with Olli appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to remind listeners that the Spring 2022 course registration is now open for classes in Tulsa, OKC, Stillwater, Bartlesville and online. If you need assistance, please contact us at OLLI@okstate.edu or 405-744-5868.

Bartlesville Spring 2022 Course Offerings:

The History of Pistol Pete

Mixed Medium/Acrylics

Floral Design

Oklahoma History: The Stories You Didn’t Know

Multicultural Cooking

Local History

Great Decisions

Mel Brooks Rides Again: A Study of His Greatest Comedy Movies