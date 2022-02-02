Posted: Feb 02, 2022 4:36 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 4:38 AM

Tom Davis / Ty Loftis

The roads are getting slick as the winter storm hits.

The entire Bartlesville Radio listening area is under a Winter Storm Warnng through Thursday evening with the possibility of up to 8 inched of snow in spots.

As far as the roads are concerned, Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry outlines the snow plan saying,"Snow is plowed only on major streets. Snow will not be plowed on residential streets. It will be the responsibility of the property owner to clear their driveways and sidewalks. Snow removed from driveways, sidewalks, or parking areas shall not be placed in the street. An attempt will be made to follow set priorities, however, due to blowing or drifting snow, some streets must be plowed repeatedly to control drifting snow."

Henry says crews are ready to respond as necessary.

"We typically stock 1,500 to 2,000 tons of material to treat our roads on an annual basis, so we have plenty of material on-hand to treat roads and bridges in accordance with the City's Snow Policy," Henry said. "We currently have seven trucks capable of snow plowing and sanding, and we prep those well in advance — typically in November — for the upcoming season to ensure they are serviced and all equipment is in working order."

He said some equipment, such as spreader boxes and snowplows, are detachable, which remain detached so the trucks can be used for other work when the additional equipment is not needed.

"But they are easily reattached and can be ready to go very quickly," he said.