Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and now faces additional charges for allegedly bringing methamphetamine into the jail. Robert Kirby appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing one misdemeanor count and one felony count.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police pulled over Kirby’s vehicle Friday evening. The defendant was driving on Madison Boulevard with his high beam headlights activated. After initiating the traffic stop, the officer determined that Kirby’s license had been suspended.

After being transported to the jail it was discovered that Kirby had a small baggie of methamphetamine in his possession. The substance weighed in at one gram.

Kirby has previous convictions of burglary, driving under suspension, assault on an officer and public intoxication. All these charges have occurred in Washington County since 2008. Kirby’s bond was set at $5,000.