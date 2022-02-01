Posted: Feb 01, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

With the impending winter weather expected to drop around six inches of snow in parts of northeast Oklahoma, road crews are beginning to prepare for the worst. The same can be said for county crews across Osage County. District One Commissioner Randall Jones said his team is prepared.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau said early in-person voting will be taking place this Thursday and Friday. Even if Board members choose to close county buildings due to inclement weather, she has no option but to show up at the Osage County Fairgrounds for those wishing to cast their ballots. Jones said he would do all he could to keep the roads leading to the fairgrounds as clear as possible.

A spokesperson from PSO said they have begun staging resources they believe they will need to have on hand for people across the State.