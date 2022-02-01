Posted: Feb 01, 2022 1:00 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 1:00 PM

The Sac & Fox Nation sends a letter regarding the termination of their juvenile detention services agreement with Washington County.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle believes Sac & Fox Nation has run into staffing issues based on what he understood from the letter. Antle says the Tribe referenced the great relationship they have had with the Board of Commissioners in the past. He says it doesn't seem as if though the County has done anything wrong for this service to come to a close.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland adds that it is his understanding that the Tribe had a coronavirus outbreak. He says the decision was made to release everyone from the Stroud facility so they could deep clean the building and re-address COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

The Washington County Commissioners accepted the receipt of the letter on Monday. The Board of Osage County Commissioners approved the same letter this week, per Bartlesville Radio's Ty Loftis.